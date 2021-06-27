WSSCA GM meets donkey owners to control filth produced by animal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) General Manager Operations Engineer Zeeshan Pervez Sunday met with donkey and mule owners to control filth created by the animals in the narrow streets of Union Councils of Kanj and Kaihal.

The meeting was also attended by Sanitary Inspector Hussain Ahmed and locals. Due to the narrow streets in Kunj and Kehal, the construction materials and other heavy goods are transported by donkeys and mules.

Usually, WSSCA's sanitation teams clear the streets and alleys, but later the public suffers because of the animal's filth.

The WSSCA GM and the locals after meeting with the donkey and mule owners unanimously decided that the donkey owners would propose a permanent solution to the issue within a week and a final decision would be taken in the next meeting a week later.

Kunj and Kehal are the two populous union councils of Abbottabad city that have stretched on the famous hill of Sarban, unfortunately, without any planning, thousands of houses have been built on the hill without provision of basic needs of life including streets where even small vehicles cannot move.

Resulting in the residents of both UCs are bound to use donkeys and mules for transportation of all sorts of goods including construction material while the stinking smell of filth produced by using these animals in the narrow streets is unbearable and also causing some diseases in the area.

First-time WSSCA and the citizens have started a serious effort to tackle the issue and provide a neat and clean environment to the both UCs of Abbottabad.