WSSCA Increases Water Bill Per 50 Rupees Month: Sarfraz Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:37 PM

WSSCA increases water bill per 50 rupees month: Sarfraz Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA), DIG (R) Sarfraz Khan Jadoon here on Wednesday said that they have increased only 50 rupees water bill per month.

Talking to media, he said that the provincial government is also providing subsidy on the electricity bills and other expenses to provide clean drinking water to the masses.

He clarified that we have increased only 50 rupees per month while the rumors of 150 rupees increase are totally baseless.

It is pertinent to mention that WSSCA collects water bills after every three months and increases 150 rupees for a quarter, not a month, he said.

"We have increased the water bill after two and a half years, despite the increase in electricity bills and other expenses every year to facilitate the people," he added.

Earlier, yesterday WSSCA spokesperson also warned its customer to use the floating valve in the water tank to stop the wastage of clean drinking water otherwise WSSCA would take action under KP Local Government Act 2019 including disconnection of water supply and legal action or both.

