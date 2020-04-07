UrduPoint.com
WSSCA Installs 2 Sanitizer Walkthrough Gates In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:44 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Tuesday installed two sanitizer walkthrough gates in the city to prevent people from the coronavirus.

WSSCA launched an awareness campaign against COVID-19 and established 50 hand washing stations comprising a water tank, hand sanitizer and soap at various places of the city.

The department officials also sprayed disinfectant at 140 different places including mosques, offices, bazaars, courts, fruit and vegetable.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSCA Noor Qasim Khan told media besides, the professional responsibilities of WSSCA officials they were also performing social services, keeping in view the currentsituation.

