WSSCA kicks of cleaning drive on first day of Eid

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Wednesday started cleaning operations for Eid-ul-Adha 2021.

Chairman board of Directors WSSCA Sarfraz Khan Jadoon, Member Board of Directors Khalid Khan Saduzai, Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Amir Zaki and other officers along with the sanitation staff formally inaugurated the operations.

WSSCA administration also distributed gifts amongst the sanitation staff on the occasion to appreciate the efforts of the staff during the cleaning drive.

Chairman WASA Sarfraz Khan Jadoon while congratulating the sanitation staff said that honest and hard working staff are the assets of organization and we will extend all possible cooperation to facilitate of such employees.

He further said our prime objective during the Eid-ul-Adha cleaning drive is to collect remains and offal of the sacrificial animal from all over the city area, for this purpose we have deputed more than 170 sanitation workers and established garbage collection points where masses were directed to dump the remains of the animals.

Sarfraz Khan stated that before Eid we have also distributed biodegradable plastic bags amongst the citizen for the collection of garbage and offal which can carry up to 50 KG weight.