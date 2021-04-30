UrduPoint.com
WSSCA Kicks Off Anti Dengue Spray In Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Friday kicked off an anti-dengue spraying drive in Abbottabad city to build a safeguard against a threat of the outbreak.

According to the details, WSSCA teams started anti-dengue spray at various areas of main Manshera road and Union Council Kehal including Tyre shops, drainage systems, open water sources.

WSSCA has also requested masses to aware of the threat of Dengue fever and clear water from old Tyre, cover open water tanks, clean drainage system and spray anti-dengue medicine, The health department also issued directives for precautionary measures against the dengue fever.

Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr. Shahzad while talking to APP said that Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne virus affecting disease which is generally mild, it can be deadly.

He further said that recent research shows that dengue is between 100 and 800 years old, It likely originated in Africa or Southeast Asia and was then carried to other parts of the world through travel and trade.

Dr. Shahzad stated that dengue is generally 'flu-like' due to its symptoms while the virus is also known as 'break bone fever', the virus can show quick symptoms where fever, headache, joint pain and bleeding can last for up to seven days.

The DDHO stated that serious cases of dengue will progress into dengue hemorrhagic fever or DHF and it can be fatal, people need to be careful and ensure the cleanliness of their houses and surrounding areas.

