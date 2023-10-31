WSSCA kicks off week-long cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

The Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Tuesday has launched a special week-long cleanliness campaign under the supervision of Chairman Board of Directors Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R), WSSCA, the inaugural ceremony was held at Shimla Hill Park

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Tuesday has launched a special week-long cleanliness campaign under the supervision of Chairman board of Directors Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R), WSSCA, the inaugural ceremony was held at Shimla Hill Park.

The event was attended by all staff members and officers of WSSCA, including Engineer Abdul Wahid Mir member Board of Directors, and the Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rehan Yousuf, as well as members of the local community.

During this occasion, the initial cleanup efforts were focused on Shimla Hill Park and its surrounding areas. Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R), emphasized that the employees of the organization are valuable assets, and the cleanliness of the city is maintained through their hard work. He stated that their efforts are directed towards the betterment and welfare of the employees along with the city's cleanliness.

Major Zulfiqar said that it is the moral values and ethics of individuals that enable the progress and development of society. He encouraged everyone to work with sincerity and dedication, as success is achievable when guided by these principles.

During the event, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rehan Yousuf reassured the employees that the organization is committed to resolving any issues they may face and that the doors of the CEO's office are always open to employees and citizens. He also pledged to continue initiatives for the welfare of employees alongside maintaining the city's cleanliness.

The special cleanliness campaign, organized by Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad, will continue for a week. Old heaps of waste will be removed from Union Council Malkpura, Kyhail, Urban City, and Nawanshehr during this campaign.