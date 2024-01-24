Open Menu

WSSCA, Nadra E-Sahulat Ink MoU To Enhance Billing System

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) and Nadra (E-Sahulat) Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bring improvement in the billing system

Chief Executive Officer WSSCA Engineer Rehan Yusuf and Director Nadra (E-Sahulat) Deputy Director Malik Yaseen Ali signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations respectively. WSSCA Manager Human Resources and Administration Umar Swati, Regional Manager Arbab Amjad Khan and Business Executive Muhtab Khan Nadra Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present.

Engineer Rehan Yusuf said that the collaboration with Nadra E-Sahulat would facilitate the customers that would lead to significant improvements in the billing system of WSSCA. He said that this partnership aims to provide enhanced facilities to the public, ensuring convenient and efficient bill payments.

Deputy Director E-Sahulat Nadra, Malik Yaseen Ali, briefed WSSCA authorities on the benefits of the E-Sahulat service and the steps taken to further refine the billing system.

