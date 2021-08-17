UrduPoint.com

WSSCA Operational Staff To Work On 9, 10 Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Water Sanitation and Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) has canceled holidays of all operational staff members on Muharram 9th and 10th to ensure supply of clean drinking water and cleaning routes of the Moharram procession in Abbottabad city.

WSSCA Spokesperson Omer Khan Swati while talking to APP said, "the field operation staff will work on Muharram 9th and 10th for the cleaning Muharram processions routes and to ensure provision of uninterrupted water supply".

Omer Khan stated that during Eid-ul-Azha they have successfully completed the cleaning operation and facilitated the people.

He said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSCA Amir Zaki also appreciated the services of sanitation staff during the procession of 7th Muharram.

