WSSCA organizes exhibition on World Cleanup Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad Tuesday (WSSCA) organized an exhibition regarding World Cleanup Day where painting and debate competitions were organized among government colleges to highlight the importance and necessity of cleanliness.

A debate competition was conducted between the students of 11 colleges and the theme of the event was "Cleanliness is half of faith" while the title of the painting competition was "Importance and necessity of cleanliness." Shields along with cash prizes were distributed among the speakers and artists who took positions while certificates were distributed among other participants.

On this occasion, Principal of Government Post Graduate College Professor Mumtaz Haider said that students should play their role in keeping the city clean.

He thanked the Government Post Graduate College for celebrating "World Cleanup Day" and hoped that the two institutions would work together in the future.

He also asked the students to come forward to create awareness among the public about cleanliness.