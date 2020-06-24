WSSCA sealed for 14 days after confirmation of 8 COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :After confirmation of COVID-19 in 8 employees of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Wednesday office has been sealed for 14 days.

According to the details, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSCA Engineer Noor Nabi Qasim including 7 other employees those were fighting against Coronavirus on the front line and were disinfecting the city and also launched an awareness campaign to protect people from the outbreak of Coronavirus was caught by the virus and quarantined.

Yesterday Galyat Development Authority (GDA) office was also sealed in Abbottabad after confirmation of Covid-19 patients for 14 days.

In district Abbottabad after increasing numbers of Coronavirus cases, district administration and health departments have imposed smart lockdown in 10 areas during two phases to stop further spread of the outbreak.

DC Abbottabad office statistics showed that up till now 917 COVID-19 patients have been registered in Abbottabad where 471 patients have recovered and 411 are under treatment.

Samples of 4140 suspected COVID-19 patients were sent for testing in district Abbottabad where the reports of 3482 have received.