UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSCA Sealed For 14 Days After Confirmation Of 8 COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

WSSCA sealed for 14 days after confirmation of 8 COVID-19 cases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :After confirmation of COVID-19 in 8 employees of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Wednesday office has been sealed for 14 days.

According to the details, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSCA Engineer Noor Nabi Qasim including 7 other employees those were fighting against Coronavirus on the front line and were disinfecting the city and also launched an awareness campaign to protect people from the outbreak of Coronavirus was caught by the virus and quarantined.

Yesterday Galyat Development Authority (GDA) office was also sealed in Abbottabad after confirmation of Covid-19 patients for 14 days.

In district Abbottabad after increasing numbers of Coronavirus cases, district administration and health departments have imposed smart lockdown in 10 areas during two phases to stop further spread of the outbreak.

DC Abbottabad office statistics showed that up till now 917 COVID-19 patients have been registered in Abbottabad where 471 patients have recovered and 411 are under treatment.

Samples of 4140 suspected COVID-19 patients were sent for testing in district Abbottabad where the reports of 3482 have received.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Water Company From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of ..

5 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.26 million, de ..

21 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Adnoc $20bn deal paves the way to a bri ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.