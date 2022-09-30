UrduPoint.com

WSSCA Special Cleanliness Drive Receives Appreciation Of Masses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 08:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Friday launched a special market cleaning campaign during which the entire city was sprayed with water to make it clean and clear.

Chairman board of Director (BoD) Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R), Member Khalid Khan Saduzai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSCA Engineer Rehan Yusuf and other officers personally participated in the exclusive cleaning operation and supervised it.

While talking to the sanitation staff, Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R) said that the operations staff was the backbone of the organization whose "welfare is our first priority". Speaking on the occasion, CEO WSSCA Engineer Rehan Yusuf said that the organisation was committed to keep the entire city clean and trying its best to provide municipal services round the clock.

The cleanliness campaign of WSSCA was widely appreciated by the citizens and business community and was termed as an "important progress towards making the city clean and beautiful".

According to the details, WSSCA cleaned all the markets including the vegetable market and roads of Abbottabad city through a special operation as per the agreement made with the business community.

During the drive, 25 sanitation staff members, four vehicles, a tractor-trolley and a road washer were also used. The business community of Abbottabad appreciated the work done by WSSCA and assured to offer all possible support for cleanliness drives in the future.

