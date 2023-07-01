WSSCA successfully concludes 3-day cleanliness drive for Eid ul-Azha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Saturday wrapped up a successful three-day special cleanliness drive on the eve of Eid ul-Adha. A total of 478 tons of waste and debris were efficiently collected and properly disposed of in designated locations during the Eid ul-Adha operations.

Maintaining their commitment to upholding previous traditions, the district Abbottabad administration executed a comprehensive plan coupled with the best practices to ensure the city's swift and thorough cleaning.

The campaign got outstanding cooperation from local residents and stakeholders, leading to a cleaner and more welcoming environment for all.

The administration expresses deep gratitude to the entire population and stakeholders for their support.

The Chairman of the board of Directors WSSCA, Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (Retd), discussed the successful completion of the special cleanliness drive. During the occasion, Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R) while addressing the WASSA staff, emphasizing their invaluable contribution as a crucial asset to the organization.

Recognizing their pivotal role in the smooth functioning of the administration, he also announced plans to provide all possible facilities for their welfare and improvement.

He said that to ensure the seamless provision of cleanliness services and water supply, a dedicated team of 480 WASSA staff members diligently carried out their duties for the entire three-day period of Eid.

A fleet of 34 vehicles, comprising both small and large units, actively participated in the cleanliness operations. As a result, a staggering 478 tons of waste were meticulously collected and disposed of in designated locations.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rizwan Yousaf highlighted the collaborative efforts that made the successful completion of the citywide cleanliness campaign possible. Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders and WASSA staff, he emphasized that their cooperation played a vital role in achieving the timely cleanliness goals. The waste generated during the festival, including sacrificial animal remains, were disposed of in landfills and adequately covered with soil after the completion of the operations.