WSSCM CEO visits UET Mardan, announces to introduce small garbage collection system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The CEO of Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM), Shahid Khan on Thursday visited the Software Technology Park at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan to reviewed the facilities provided by IT companies and met with their representatives.

On the occasion, Shahid also announced to introduce a "smart collection" system for garbage collection in a city to improve services for citizens.

Highlighting the importance of digitization, Shahid Khan stated that WSSCM has digitized most of its departments and is working on the rest. .

Emphasizing the role of IT in modern governance, he encouraged government institutions to adopt digital solutions for enhanced performance.

The visit was attended by key officials, including UET Mardan Professor Dr. Asad Ali, District Youth Officer Usman Khan, and representatives from various IT companies and WSSCM departments.