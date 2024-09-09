Open Menu

WSSCM Chairman Pledges Support To Business Community

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the board of Directors (BoD) of Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM), Engineer Adil Nawaz, stated that the business community is the backbone of the national economy. He emphasized that the company will collaborate with the business community to keep Mardan city clean and beautiful. He expressed these remarks during his visit to the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

President of the Mardan Chamber, Zahir Shah, welcomed him and provided a detailed briefing on the chamber’s activities.

During the meeting, it was decided that the company and the chamber would sign an agreement to strengthen their relationship.

President Zahir Shah stated that "Mardan is our home, and its development and prosperity are our responsibility." He praised the efforts of WSSCM and assured that the chamber would fully support the company.

Chairman Adil Nawaz assured full cooperation and stated that the problems faced by the business community would be resolved as soon as possible. He stated that the company is striving to provide the best services within its limited resources.

