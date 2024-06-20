Open Menu

WSSCM Disposed Off 2405 Tons Of Animal Remains

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM

WSSCM disposed off 2405 tons of animal remains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) completed three days Eid ul Adha operations in which 2405 tons of sacrificial animals waste was safely disposed.

On the 1st day of Eid ul Adha the waste disposal operation started from College Chowk and continued till 3rd day of Eid. Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao inaugurated Eid ul Azha Operations.

According to the WSSCM, The Management and Sanitation Staff were on duty during Eid ul Adha operations, 600 numbers workers performed duties in the Eid operations and 70 various type and capacity vehicles were deployed for collection and disposal of animal's offal. 48 Complaints were received during Eid days which were immediately resolved.

The water supply staff of the company also ensured uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the citizens while team also carried out disinfection sprays in different areas of the city.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the ongoing cleanliness operation of WSSCM in Mardan city.

He said that district administration is committed to provide clean and green environment to the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner stated that 1485 tons of waste was collected and disposed on Eid 1st day, 580 tons on 2nd day and 340 tons of waste safely disposed on third day and the operations successfully concluded.

Fayaz Sherpao paid tribute to all the staff of the company for their excellent cleanliness, and said that WSSCM workers worked day and night to provide clean environment to the citizens of Mardan. He lauded the efforts of WSSCM team and thanked the citizens for their cooperation

Moreover, an awareness campaign was also launched before the Eid where meetings were held with elected local government representatives, ulemas and traders.

