WSSCM Employees Protest Against Due Salaries

Published May 09, 2023

WSSCM employees protest against due salaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Employees of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCM) in Mardan on Tuesday staged a protest against the delay in the release of their salaries.

The president of the WSSCM, Akhtar Munir, addressed the protesters and stated, "The employees have not received their salaries for the last two months, causing severe financial difficulties for them and their families.

" He said, "The children of the employees are being forced to go hungry due to the non-payment of salaries."The protesters demanded immediate release of their due salaries, failing which they vowed to continue their strike.

