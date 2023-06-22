UrduPoint.com

WSSCM Finalizes Cleanliness Plan For Eid-ul-Azha

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 03:20 AM

WSSCM finalizes cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has finalized the Eid-ul-Azha sanitation plan for 39 neighbourhood councils of Mardan.

According to an official statement issued here Wednesday, 600 sanitary workers and 70 vehicles would carry out cleanliness operations during the three days of Eid.

According to the plan, Mardan City has been divided into four zones and points have been set up at New Ada, Par Hoti, Shamsi Road and Kas Korona Road to collect the remains and offal of slaughtered animals.

High-tech modern machinery would be used in the cleaning operation and animal remains would be shifted to the appropriate place for safe disposal.

As many as 600 employees will be deployed and 70 different types of sanitation vehicles will take part in the Eid operations.

General Manager, Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar has cancelled the holidays of all the staff and warned action against negligence.

He said that Biodegradable bags would also be distributed among citizens and other stakeholders to manage animal remains.

The complaint cell would remain open till late at night and citizens can lodge complaints on helpline 1334, 0314-4228999, 0937-840892.

For efficient and effective execution monitoring teams have been constituted comprising Managers and Assistant Managers under the supervision of the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer.

Citizen Liaison Cell has already been launched by WSSCM to aware people of the disposal of waste at proper places. Awareness brochure distribution has been started in various parts of the city with slogans regarding cleanliness and complaints cell numbers of the company for recording complaints.

Ulema, teachers, elders and people from all walks of life are being engaged to make sanitation operations a success, said GM WSSCM.

