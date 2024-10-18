- Home
- Pakistan
- WSSCM launches recovery operation to address Rs. 13.7 Million in outstanding utility bills
WSSCM Launches Recovery Operation To Address Rs. 13.7 Million In Outstanding Utility Bills
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) launched a recovery operation against the defaulters of utility bills.
A huge amount about of Rs.13.7 million is outstanding against the consumers of the company. Chief Executive Officer WSSCM, Shahid Khan said that all resources have been utilized to provide clean and safe drinking water and sanitation services to the citizens of Mardan.
Legal action will be taken against the defaulters of WSSCM's services bill.
He was briefed that the company has more than 4908 registered consumers out of which 1374 are defaulters and having an outstanding amount of Rs 13.72million. The defaulters in hoti are 548 and amount is 5.76 million, bicketgunj 201 and amount is 1.81 million, in baricham 128 and 1.296 million, in Dagai 127 and 1.24 million, in muslimabad 113 are defaulters and amount is 1.
08million are due.
Water Quality Tests have been started while citizen liaison cell and revenue teams started awareness campaign for
paying bills. While chairing the meeting regarding increase in revenue and improvement in service delivery Shahid Khan stated that if the citizens cooperate the company by paying their bills in time then the level of service delivery will be improved.
He issued the directions to stop the illegal utilization of water and stated that legal action will be taken against the violators.
General Manager Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar, Chief Financial Officer Naveed Akhtar, Manager HR and Administration Rahatullah, Deputy Manager Billing and Revenue Muhammad Sohail, Billing Officer Amjid Bukhari and Media Officer Junaid Yousafzai also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal- pays tributes to Karsaz martyrs2 minutes ago
-
Romina urges climate authority to coordinate with stakeholders for unified climate action2 minutes ago
-
Traffic police arranges traffic rules’ awareness session2 minutes ago
-
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists15 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 conducts awareness walk, seminar on road safety22 minutes ago
-
President Zardari congratulates Team Pakistan on Test win against England22 minutes ago
-
Milkman killed in firing incident22 minutes ago
-
Naval Chief visits Italy, participates Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium32 minutes ago
-
KP Law Minister solves drinking water issue in Khushal Garh32 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Pakistani cricket squad on victory42 minutes ago
-
Four including two attackers killed in fresh Kurram firing42 minutes ago
-
'We are back': PM lauds Team Pakistan for winning first home Test after long1 hour ago