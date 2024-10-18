Open Menu

WSSCM Launches Recovery Operation To Address Rs. 13.7 Million In Outstanding Utility Bills

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

WSSCM launches recovery operation to address Rs. 13.7 Million in outstanding utility bills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) launched a recovery operation against the defaulters of utility bills.

A huge amount about of Rs.13.7 million is outstanding against the consumers of the company. Chief Executive Officer WSSCM, Shahid Khan said that all resources have been utilized to provide clean and safe drinking water and sanitation services to the citizens of Mardan.

Legal action will be taken against the defaulters of WSSCM's services bill.

He was briefed that the company has more than 4908 registered consumers out of which 1374 are defaulters and having an outstanding amount of Rs 13.72million. The defaulters in hoti are 548 and amount is 5.76 million, bicketgunj 201 and amount is 1.81 million, in baricham 128 and 1.296 million, in Dagai 127 and 1.24 million, in muslimabad 113 are defaulters and amount is 1.

08million are due.

Water Quality Tests have been started while citizen liaison cell and revenue teams started awareness campaign for

paying bills. While chairing the meeting regarding increase in revenue and improvement in service delivery Shahid Khan stated that if the citizens cooperate the company by paying their bills in time then the level of service delivery will be improved.

He issued the directions to stop the illegal utilization of water and stated that legal action will be taken against the violators.

General Manager Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar, Chief Financial Officer Naveed Akhtar, Manager HR and Administration Rahatullah, Deputy Manager Billing and Revenue Muhammad Sohail, Billing Officer Amjid Bukhari and Media Officer Junaid Yousafzai also attended the meeting.

