WSSCM Observes "Salam Sanitation Day" To Acknowledge Workers Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) on Saturday observed "Salam Sanitation Day" to acknowledge the services of its sanitary workers.

WSSCM General Manager Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar said the sanitary workers were always at the forefront in all emergency situations. He said the day was observed to present glowing tributes to the professional dedication and valuable services of sanitary workers.

A walk has been organized by WSSCM on the occasion of "Salam Sanitation Day" led by General Manager Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar to paying tribute to sanitation workers. The participants of the walk hold banners and placards with the slogan "Salam Sanitation Staff".

The GM called upon the citizens to honor sanitary staff diligently by cooperating with them. He said the aim of observing the day was to highlight the important role of sanitary workers who were always foregoing their own leave for private engagements while performing their duties even on public holidays.

"Now, as responsible citizens, it is incumbent on us to keep our surrounding areas neat and clean" he added. Appreciating the professional dedication and commitment demonstrated by the sanitary workers in removing solid waste from the city, he said the WSSCM was perceived as "a role model institution at the national and international level".

The sanitary and other operational staffers of the WSSCM were present on the occasion. Khalil Akbar said 564 sanitation workers are deployed in fourteen union councils of Mardan city while 52 vehicles take part in sanitation activities.

He said that within the limited resources we were providing the best facilities to the citizens in terms of cleanliness. Our mission was to make Mardan a model city in terms of cleanliness and we were using all our resources to complete this mission, he added.

