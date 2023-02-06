WSSCM organizes rally in connection with 'Kashmir Day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Service Company Mardan (WSSCM) has organized a rally to show solidarity with people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

Deputy Manager Customer Relations Rahatullah, Assistant Manager Works Syed Waqar Ali Shah, Social Mobilizer Sajjad Ahmed and Media Officer Junaid Yousafzai, students and teachers of Working Focus Grammar Higher Secondary school participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were holding placards and banners with the slogans of 'Kashmir belongs to us', 'Kashmir will become part of Pakistan'.

Deputy Manager Customer Relations Rahatullah while addressing said that the purpose of the rally was to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people for their birth right to freedom.

He said that human rights were being continuously violated in IIOJK. The United Nations should play its integral role in that regard, as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

He said that illegal occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces and government was not acceptable at any cost.

Later, the participants of the rally paid homage to the martyrs of Kashmir and said that the matchless sacrifices of the martyrs would soon bear fruits.