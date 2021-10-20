WSSCM secures first position in solid waste management across province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan has once again secured first position in Solid Waste Management across the province

Chief Executive Officer WSSCM Engr. Amir Khan was awarded by right to services commission.

A ceremony was held at Swat in which Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan was awarded for achieving first position in Solid Waste Management across the province.

The company sends monthly progress report to RTS Commission which include complaint resolution in solid waste management, safe disposal of garbage every month, complaints from citizens on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, clean water supply and drainage.

The RTS Commission ranked WSSCM first in the province for safe disposal of waste in the second quarter. Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan while congratulating the entire team of WSSCM on receiving the award said that as a result of better teamwork the company has secured the first position in the province for the second time.

He said that under the Right to Services Act, facilities are being provided to the citizens at their doorsteps.