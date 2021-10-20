UrduPoint.com

WSSCM Secures First Position In Solid Waste Management Across Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:01 PM

WSSCM secures first position in solid waste management across province

Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan has once again secured first position in Solid Waste Management across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan has once again secured first position in Solid Waste Management across the province.

Chief Executive Officer WSSCM Engr. Amir Khan was awarded by right to services commission.

A ceremony was held at Swat in which Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan was awarded for achieving first position in Solid Waste Management across the province.

The company sends monthly progress report to RTS Commission which include complaint resolution in solid waste management, safe disposal of garbage every month, complaints from citizens on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, clean water supply and drainage.

The RTS Commission ranked WSSCM first in the province for safe disposal of waste in the second quarter. Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan while congratulating the entire team of WSSCM on receiving the award said that as a result of better teamwork the company has secured the first position in the province for the second time.

He said that under the Right to Services Act, facilities are being provided to the citizens at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Water Swat Company Mardan Progress Russian Trading System Stock Exchange From

Recent Stories

Tehran short film fest opens, with shot at Oscars ..

Tehran short film fest opens, with shot at Oscars for first time

4 minutes ago
 EU Parliament Votes to Boost Media Independence in ..

EU Parliament Votes to Boost Media Independence in Member States

4 minutes ago
 Moscow-Format Meeting Participants Keep Working on ..

Moscow-Format Meeting Participants Keep Working on Joint Statement - Russian Dip ..

4 minutes ago
 Germany Maintains Regular Contact With Russia on E ..

Germany Maintains Regular Contact With Russia on Energy Supplies - Gov't Spokesm ..

4 minutes ago
 41 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

41 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Man dies in road accident in khanewal

Man dies in road accident in khanewal

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.