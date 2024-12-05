WSSCM signs compost sales contract

The Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has signed a service contract with Green Wish Trading Company Private Limited (GWTC) for the sale of compost

The agreement was signed by Muhammad Ishaq, Manager Municipal Services at WSSCM, and Kosar Ali, CEO of GWTC, in the presence of WSSCM's CEO Shahid Khan, General Manager Muhammad Khalil Akbar, and Deputy Manager Finance Fazle Subhan.

Under the agreement, GWTC will purchase all compost produced at WSSCM’s Integrated Resource Recovery Center (IRRC) and provide technical and administrative support for the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, WSSCM CEO Shahid Khan highlighted the importance of the contract in ensuring the company’s financial sustainability.

He praised the IRRC, the only facility of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for its contributions to a clean and green environment, promotion of organic farming, and job creation. The facility processes five tons of organic waste daily, converting it into organic fertilizer.

Shahid Khan further emphasized the contract’s role in supporting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's climate change mitigation efforts and generating green jobs.

GWTC CEO Kosar Ali reaffirmed the company’s commitment to promoting organic fertilizers among farmers to address climate change challenges in agriculture and ensure healthy crop production.