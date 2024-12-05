WSSCM Signs Compost Sales Contract
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 07:01 PM
The Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has signed a service contract with Green Wish Trading Company Private Limited (GWTC) for the sale of compost
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has signed a service contract with Green Wish Trading Company Private Limited (GWTC) for the sale of compost.
The agreement was signed by Muhammad Ishaq, Manager Municipal Services at WSSCM, and Kosar Ali, CEO of GWTC, in the presence of WSSCM's CEO Shahid Khan, General Manager Muhammad Khalil Akbar, and Deputy Manager Finance Fazle Subhan.
Under the agreement, GWTC will purchase all compost produced at WSSCM’s Integrated Resource Recovery Center (IRRC) and provide technical and administrative support for the initiative.
Speaking on the occasion, WSSCM CEO Shahid Khan highlighted the importance of the contract in ensuring the company’s financial sustainability.
He praised the IRRC, the only facility of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for its contributions to a clean and green environment, promotion of organic farming, and job creation. The facility processes five tons of organic waste daily, converting it into organic fertilizer.
Shahid Khan further emphasized the contract’s role in supporting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's climate change mitigation efforts and generating green jobs.
GWTC CEO Kosar Ali reaffirmed the company’s commitment to promoting organic fertilizers among farmers to address climate change challenges in agriculture and ensure healthy crop production.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilan ..
Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop
Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque distributes live ..
International Volunteers Day celebrated
Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar
Daisy exhibition at Jilani Park
Google says AI weather model masters 15-day forecast
Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank
38 vehicles impounded for causing pollution
ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project T ..
EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in governance, human capital develop ..
Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attends 15th convocation ce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilani Park1 minute ago
-
Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop1 minute ago
-
Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque distributes livestock cards1 minute ago
-
International Volunteers Day celebrated1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar10 minutes ago
-
Daisy exhibition at Jilani Park10 minutes ago
-
38 vehicles impounded for causing pollution10 minutes ago
-
Soil needs important nutrients for better yield, expert42 minutes ago
-
Private schools reject social security’s tax imposition42 minutes ago
-
MPCL, PARCO appreciate PIP for successful Pakistan pavilion at ADIPEC 202442 minutes ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority; says IGP42 minutes ago
-
EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in governance, human capital development30 minutes ago