DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A cleanliness drive launched by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DIKhan was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, under which main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities.

Chief Executive Officer of WSSC Syed Sada Hussain Shah said that we are planning to clean the small and main drains in every union council, which will be completed in phases." In phase one, the cleaning of three main drains of the city will be completed, in which the first drain is being cleaned from Imamiya Gate to Muslim Bazaar, the second drain is being cleaned from Bazar Topanwala to GPO Chowk, and the third drain is being cleaned from Liaquat Park to 15 Chowk.

"We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of the city is a step towards achieving this goal," he said while talking to APP.

We are working on WSSC 5 year's business plan (2020-2025) to secure more funding from public and Private sectors and international organisations and donor agencies, he further said.

Special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from main drains for which WSSC will arrange vehicles. The teams are utilizing advanced equipment and tools to extract accumulated waste and sediments from the drains.

Syed Sada Hussain Shah appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs or drains which consequently cause obstruction, adding that WSSC would utilise all its resources to keep the city environment friendly.