WSSC’s Cleanliness Drive Underway In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The cleanliness drive under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program launched by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) was underway in the city.

Under the special cleanliness drive, the WSSC started the desilting of major drains while the main drains of the city were cleaned and garbage was removed from different localities.

The field operation teams were directed to ensure the cleaning and flow of waste/sewage water in all major drains and their final disposal to the designated spots.

The sanitation staff was actively engaged while utilizing machinery to remove garbage from bazaars and adjoining areas.

In a statement, WSSC’s board of Directors Chairman Naimat Ullah Khan said all resources would be utilized to keep the city green and clean.

Special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said and added that special arrangements would be made to remove the garbage after collecting the same from the main drains for which WSSC will arrange vehicles.

He called for raising awareness among the citizens about the importance of keeping the environment clean. He also appealed to the residents not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.

