Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A week long cleanliness drive is in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, in which rubbish and garbage are being removed from different parts of the city. The drive is the initiative of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan.

The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program was launched on December 30 in an effort to make the city clean and green.

While talking to APP, Chairman of the WSSC board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings neat and clean.

The Chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DIKhan.

He said that the public participation in the efforts for clean was direly needed. He stressed the people especially the shopkeepers to take active part in the campaign.

Chairman said all resources would be used to make a city green and clean. Special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from the main drains for which WSSC will arrange vehicles.

He called for raising awareness among the general public about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

Naimat Ullah Khan appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.