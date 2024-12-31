Open Menu

WSSC'S Week-long Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 07:10 PM

WSSC'S week-long cleanliness drive in full swing

A week long cleanliness drive is in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, in which rubbish and garbage are being removed from different parts of the city. The drive is the initiative of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A week long cleanliness drive is in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, in which rubbish and garbage are being removed from different parts of the city. The drive is the initiative of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan.

The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program was launched on December 30 in an effort to make the city clean and green.

While talking to APP, Chairman of the WSSC board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings neat and clean.

The Chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DIKhan.

He said that the public participation in the efforts for clean was direly needed. He stressed the people especially the shopkeepers to take active part in the campaign.

Chairman said all resources would be used to make a city green and clean. Special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from the main drains for which WSSC will arrange vehicles.

He called for raising awareness among the general public about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

Naimat Ullah Khan appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Company Vehicles December All From Best

Recent Stories

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister S ..

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meet ..

2 minutes ago
 WSSC'S week-long cleanliness drive in full swing

WSSC'S week-long cleanliness drive in full swing

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes no ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of setting vehicles on fi ..

2 minutes ago
 Implementation of section 144 is task of govt for ..

Implementation of section 144 is task of govt for public interest: Chief Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 New year celebrations start in New Zealand with am ..

New year celebrations start in New Zealand with amazing fireworks

17 minutes ago
 Putin hails achievements in New Year's speech mark ..

Putin hails achievements in New Year's speech marking 25 years in power

29 minutes ago
Rohan Noori clinches double titles at GCC Open Ten ..

Rohan Noori clinches double titles at GCC Open Tennis Championships

29 minutes ago
 50 outlaws arrested as inter-provincial robbers, d ..

50 outlaws arrested as inter-provincial robbers, drug paddlers gangs busted

29 minutes ago
 China to work with all countries to promote friend ..

China to work with all countries to promote friendship, cooperation: Xi

29 minutes ago
 Tower Sports awarded live-streaming rights for all ..

Tower Sports awarded live-streaming rights for all home int’l cricket

34 minutes ago
 Weather update: Rain-wind, thunderstorm, heavy sno ..

Weather update: Rain-wind, thunderstorm, heavy snowfall predicted in country’s ..

38 minutes ago
 Big changes await world during Trump 2.0: Experts

Big changes await world during Trump 2.0: Experts

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan