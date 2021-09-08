WSSP assures cleaning of water channels during rain

UrduPoint.com

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday formed teams of 122 personnel to remove obstructions from flowing channels during rain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday formed teams of 122 personnel to remove obstructions from flowing channels during rain.

Emergency staff was on duty to deal with any possible situation while senior management staff including Chief Executive Officer and GM Operations was also present in the field to oversee the operation, said the Spokesperson on Wednesday.

He said water was immediately pumped out of the areas and roads which were flooded during the recent rains with the help of de-watering pumps and other machinery so as not to disrupt the flow of traffic.

Staff also performed duties on streets, neighborhoods and main highways. It might be recalled that the WSSP had cleaned 218 kilo miters of small and big drains before and after the monsoon rains while the regular cleaning of drains was also going on permanently.

