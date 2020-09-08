WSSP assures resolution of citizens' problems relating to Shamshato dumping site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) regularly assess the environmental impacts of the waste dumped at Shamshato Dumping Site and problems being faced by the locals due to the dumping site would be resolved.

Officials of the sanitation company, during a public hearing held here Tuesday at Garhi Faizullah, assured Environmental Protection Agency and local residents that their problems and objections relating dumping site would be resolved.

Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Waheed Khan, WSSP's General Manager Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (PMER) Syed Zameerul Hassan, General Manager (ops) Riaz Ahmad Khan, General Manager Project Ameer Muhammad and other officials of WSSP were present during the hearing.

Local elders apprised the officials of WSSP and EPA of their problems due to increase in traffic and transportation of waste.

An Environmental Assessment Impact report, WSSP submitted to the EPA, was presented before the locals.

GM PMER Zameerul Hassan said that WSSP has been taking steps dispose waste scientifically and protect ground water from contamination.

"The waste is regularly fumigated to prevent it from becoming breeding ground for mosquitoes while lime is applied to control its stench," he said.

He said that waste recycling plant and waste to energy plants would be installed at the dumping site.

He added that the project would bring lot of opportunities for locals and assured that all their problems would be solved.

Waheed Khan, while answering locals' questions, said that WSSP would plant trees around the site for improvement of environment and control of stench.

He lauded WSSP and said that the sanitation company was a responsible entity and playing an important role in improvement of environment.

"WSSP will submit a report regarding environmental impacts of the site every three months while team of EPA will conduct visit from time to time to check air and water quality of the area," he said.

He said the report would be approved after proper discussion by committees and sub-committees of EPA.

The locals were assured that trucks transporting waste would not exceed its speed from a certain limit while passing through villages and bazaars.

WSSP would also carry out fumigation and sprinkle water in nearby village to control dust twice a week.