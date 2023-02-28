UrduPoint.com

WSSP Cadre Employees Get Annual Increment

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

WSSP cadre employees get annual increment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Board of Directors (BoDs) on Tuesday approved the annual increment for the company's employees.

A total of 1,831 company cadre employees will benefit from the annual increment, which amounts to eight percent and will cost the company an additional Rs 45 million annually.

It is worth mentioning here that 2,400 TMA employees, who are deputed in WSSP, were already given the annual increment according to the budget announced by the government.

After the board's approval and necessary action by management, the company's employees will receive an increment in their February salaries.

The Chief Executive Officer of WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir said, "The company's employees are being provided with all entitlements as per the government policies and the company's rules and regulations." He emphasized, "The employee's rights are being safeguarded and despite the financial crisis, the board has approved the increment."He hoped that employees would continue to work hard to provide quality services to the city.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Budget Company Nasir February All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish s ..

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish seamless connectivity at cargo ..

37 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting fe ..

Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting female empowerment and gender eq ..

52 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

2 hours ago
 MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political ..

MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political participation

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards 26 UAE students

2 hours ago
 SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.