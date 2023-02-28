WSSP cadre employees get annual increment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Board of Directors (BoDs) on Tuesday approved the annual increment for the company's employees.

A total of 1,831 company cadre employees will benefit from the annual increment, which amounts to eight percent and will cost the company an additional Rs 45 million annually.

It is worth mentioning here that 2,400 TMA employees, who are deputed in WSSP, were already given the annual increment according to the budget announced by the government.

After the board's approval and necessary action by management, the company's employees will receive an increment in their February salaries.

The Chief Executive Officer of WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir said, "The company's employees are being provided with all entitlements as per the government policies and the company's rules and regulations." He emphasized, "The employee's rights are being safeguarded and despite the financial crisis, the board has approved the increment."He hoped that employees would continue to work hard to provide quality services to the city.