WSSP Cancels Leaves Of Operation Staff, To Provide Services On Eid Holidays

Published April 30, 2022

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has cancelled leaves of operation staff who would be performing duties during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

The staff will ensure provision of municipal services on eve of Eid. They would be compensated by paying them double overtime.

The staff will ensure provision of municipal services on eve of Eid. They would be compensated by paying them double overtime.

In a notification issued here Saturday stated that leaves of the operation staff have been cancelled and the staff, performing duties for three days would get overtime.

The staff would provide sanitation, drainage and water services under a comprehensive plan, devised by all zonal managers, throughout the city � in localities under its jurisdiction.

WSSP has already launched cleaning of Eidgah and central mosques to facilitate the worshipers on day of Eid. Each zone has constituted special teams who have been deputed on identified points to clean central Mosques, Eidgahs. The staff will work in two shifts while Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir, General Manager (ops) Riaz Ahmad Khan, all zonal managers and managers will supervise the cleanliness operation. The staff will also carry on routine services cleaning major roads, markets and public spaces, timely replacement of filled containers, water supply, sweeping and sprinkling.

