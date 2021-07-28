WSSP cleaned 155 km drains in Peshawar before monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar (WSSP) has cleaned around 155 kilometers of rains in provincial metropolis before arrival of the monsoon season

According to a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the cleanliness drive was launched in the month of May and June 2021 for cleaning of drains in the city.

In the month of May, a ten days special drive was launched during which 79.4 km of drains were cleaned. While in June, a fourteen days drive was launched and 69.4 km of drains were cleaned from waste, adds the statement.

According to WSSP, encroachment on drains over an area of 29.93 km is creating problem in passage of water and cause blockage during rains.

The WSSP staff is fully vigilant for meeting any emergency in prevailing season of monsoon and teams consisting of around 122 staffers has been deputed on sensitive points where water clogging is expected during heavy downpour.

The teams area also equipped with necessary equipment including water pumps, water browsers and other machines.