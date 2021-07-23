WSSP clears offal, remains of sacrificial animals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP), Peshawar on Friday cleared offal and remains of sacrificial animals during last three days of Eid ul Azha.

WSSP Spokesman told APP that thousands tons of offal, remains and waste of sacrificial animals were lifted from different collection points established at Gunj, Hashtnagri, Ramadas, Esakhel Rehman Baba, Pandu and Gulbahar and disposed off at dumping sites.

He said operation at zone-B comprising Gul Bahar, Shah Dhand, Afridi Ghari, Ganta Ghar, Hashtnagri, Kochi Bazar, Wazirbagh, Gala Mandai, Meena Bazar and others adjoining areas have been completed last night.

The operation was conducted under supervision of Chief Executive Officer WSSP, Dr Hassan Nasir, direct supervision of General Manager Operations Riaz Ahmad and Chief Municipal Officer Peshawar, he added.

The spokesman urged people not to throw waste in cleared areas rather dump it in ground or put it in selected places for speedy disposal.

Operation in Peshawar suburban areas were expedited from where remains and offal would be cleared by night, he added.

The spokesman said operation in suburban areas were relatively tough than urban areas due to problems of inaccessibility and poor roads conditions besides throwing of offal in open.

He said about 3,000 filed staff with machinery and vehicles was busy to clear offals and remains in suburban areas of Peshawar.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Hassan Nasir visited various areas of the provincial metropolis and witnessed cleanliness operation.

He visited collection points at Gulbahar, Kohat Road, Ramdas and Circular Road and issued directives to staff.

CEO said 4, 200 tons offal were removed by 560 vehicles on the first day of Eid and about 2,000 tons disposed of till 12:00 p.m. on second day of Eid.