UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSP Clears Offal, Remains Of Sacrificial Animals

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:00 PM

WSSP clears offal, remains of sacrificial animals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP), Peshawar on Friday cleared offal and remains of sacrificial animals during last three days of Eid ul Azha.

WSSP Spokesman told APP that thousands tons of offal, remains and waste of sacrificial animals were lifted from different collection points established at Gunj, Hashtnagri, Ramadas, Esakhel Rehman Baba, Pandu and Gulbahar and disposed off at dumping sites.

He said operation at zone-B comprising Gul Bahar, Shah Dhand, Afridi Ghari, Ganta Ghar, Hashtnagri, Kochi Bazar, Wazirbagh, Gala Mandai, Meena Bazar and others adjoining areas have been completed last night.

The operation was conducted under supervision of Chief Executive Officer WSSP, Dr Hassan Nasir, direct supervision of General Manager Operations Riaz Ahmad and Chief Municipal Officer Peshawar, he added.

The spokesman urged people not to throw waste in cleared areas rather dump it in ground or put it in selected places for speedy disposal.

Operation in Peshawar suburban areas were expedited from where remains and offal would be cleared by night, he added.

The spokesman said operation in suburban areas were relatively tough than urban areas due to problems of inaccessibility and poor roads conditions besides throwing of offal in open.

He said about 3,000 filed staff with machinery and vehicles was busy to clear offals and remains in suburban areas of Peshawar.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Hassan Nasir visited various areas of the provincial metropolis and witnessed cleanliness operation.

He visited collection points at Gulbahar, Kohat Road, Ramdas and Circular Road and issued directives to staff.

CEO said 4, 200 tons offal were removed by 560 vehicles on the first day of Eid and about 2,000 tons disposed of till 12:00 p.m. on second day of Eid.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Water Vehicles Road Kochi Kohat Nasir Afridi From P

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

36 minutes ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

16 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.