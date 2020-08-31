WSSP concluded Muharram cleanliness operation

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Monday successfully concluded 10-day Muharram ul Harram cleanliness operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Monday successfully concluded 10-day Muharram ul Harram cleanliness operation.

The company provided water and sanitation services to 93 Imam bargahs throughout the city and places of 'Majalis' were cleaned and fumigated.

WSSP also cleaned and washed all the procession routes and Imam bargahs whereas waste containers on these routes were cleaned and emptied on time.

The sanitation utility has deployed 375 sanitary workers who performed duties in three shifts.

They washed a total of nine kilometers route daily while sprinkled water on eight kilometers route.

The company also installed 400 iron gratings.

Besides, the company has deputed a focal person at Command and Control Post to monitor cleanliness throughout the assigned localities and resolve complaints regarding water and sanitation.

During the special operation, WSSP addressed 89 tube-wells and 52 water supply related complaints while 115 complaints regarding sanitation.

Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah lauded the cleanliness operation and said such efforts would build community's trust over company's services.