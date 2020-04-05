UrduPoint.com
WSSP Conducts Chlorination, Disinfection Campaign

Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:40 PM

WSSP conducts chlorination, disinfection campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP) Dera here Sunday conducted chlorination and disinfection campaign in various area of the city.

The spray was conducted in public places, government buildings, some mosques and localities affected by corona pandemic.

Meanwhile, WSSP has devised a comprehensive strategy to conduct fumigating and spray in all union councils of the district.

Chief Executive Officer WSSP, Ghazi Nawaz also visited various areas of the city and reviewed the arrangement to prevent corona spread. He also urged public to follow the advisory of the government against the pandemic and contact WSSP helpline in case of emergency.

