WSSP constitutes four anti-dengue teams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has constituted four teams comprising of 16 members to conduct anti-mosquito fumigation in different localities of the district to contain the spread of dengue larva, WSSP said on Monday.

The WSSP in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and Tehsil Municipal Administration, was taking cogent steps to contain the spread of dengue larva. Besides, it was also conducting awareness sessions at vulnerable localities of the district.

The WSSP said that the anti-dengue teams were constituted on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Chief Municipal Inspector, Rehmand Ali has been appointed as its focal person. To coordinate with district administration and TMAs, Rashi Ali has been appointed as focal person.

According to WSSP, the anti-dengue teams on Sunday conducted fumigation in Jandar Gali, Nothia, Baba Road, Nothia Jadid, Rehman Baba Road, University Town, Sufaid Dheri and adjacent areas.