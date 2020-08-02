UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSP Continue Special Cleanliness Operation On Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

WSSP continue special cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) continued its special cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday.

The sanitation company has disposed of 3000 of waste on the first day of Eid. The operation will continue for three days and the company expect to dispose 14000 tons of offal this Eid.

The company has disposed 652 tons of waste from Zone A, 918 from Zone B, 871 from Zone C and 605 tons from Zone D on the first day of Eid.

A total of 535 vehicles are collecting and diposing waste from the provincial capital.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, Chief Executive Officer WSSP Syed Zafar Ali Shah and General Manager (operations) along with senior management are monitoring the cleanliness operation.

A total of 2775 sanitary workers have been deputed to keep the city clean. The cleanliness operation has been divided in two parts, Primary and secondary collection.

Under the primary collection, waste is transported to transfer stations from where it would be taken to Shamshatu dumping site under secondary collection.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Water Company Vehicles SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Indian media highlights Barakah start-up

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 3 ..

46 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 67,911

1 hour ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

1 hour ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.