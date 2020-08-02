WSSP continue special cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) continued its special cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday.

The sanitation company has disposed of 3000 of waste on the first day of Eid. The operation will continue for three days and the company expect to dispose 14000 tons of offal this Eid.

The company has disposed 652 tons of waste from Zone A, 918 from Zone B, 871 from Zone C and 605 tons from Zone D on the first day of Eid.

A total of 535 vehicles are collecting and diposing waste from the provincial capital.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, Chief Executive Officer WSSP Syed Zafar Ali Shah and General Manager (operations) along with senior management are monitoring the cleanliness operation.

A total of 2775 sanitary workers have been deputed to keep the city clean. The cleanliness operation has been divided in two parts, Primary and secondary collection.

Under the primary collection, waste is transported to transfer stations from where it would be taken to Shamshatu dumping site under secondary collection.