WSSP Continues Replacing Old Machinery Of Tube Wells

Sat 04th July 2020 | 10:47 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has changed old pumping machinery of eleven tube wells in four zones of the city aiming continuous supply of clean drinking water to citizenry.

According to project department of WSSP, machinery of eleven tube wells has been replaced and work was under way to install new machinery in remaining 21 tube wells. The work would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 20.6 million.

The new machinery has increased water discharge and resulted in reducing electricity bills of these tube wells. New submersible pumps had been installed in tube wells to ensure uninterrupted water supply to consumers.

