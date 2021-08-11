UrduPoint.com

WSSP Deputes 353 Staffers To Ensure Cleanliness During Muharram

WSSP deputes 353 staffers to ensure cleanliness during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar (WSSP) while chalking out a special plan for ensuring cleanliness in provincial metropolis during the holy month of Muharram, has deputed 353 staffers in the city.

These 353 staffers will perform duty in two shifts, morning and evening, under the supervision of eleven supervisors, informed WSSP spokesman Javed Ali.

Talking to APP, Javed informed that the assigned staff of WSSP would make cleanliness of the city by using water tanker, water browser, mini dumpers, mechanical brooms etc.

Javed said the special attention would be given to those routes from where Muharram processions would pass during these 10 days.

He also informed that laying of lids over open main holes has been started to avoid inconvenience to the pedestrians and participants of mourning processions.

A total of about 400 main holes on Zone-A and Zone-B of the city had been either removed or repaired, he added. While drains were also cleaned to avoid blockage and over flow of waters.

The WSSP staff, he continued, was busy in removal of solid waste, cleanliness of roads and streets round the clock in two shift of duties.

He also requested people to contact complaint number of WSSP in case they witness dump of waste, litter or untidy situation the city.

