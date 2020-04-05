WSSP develops smart thermal detector to fight Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar has developed first-ever smart thermal detector walkthrough gates to fight coronavirus.

The first of its kind in Pakistan, the locally developed walk-through gates are cost-effective and easy to operate.

The gates have the facility to send online data to the control room that will appear on a dashboard.

The gates are also fitted with detected camera for monitoring.

People walking through the sanitizing gates will be automatically sprayed with disinfectants before entering the areas.

The gates will be installed at all government offices including Chief Minister House, the Civil Secretariat, Police Lines, Peshawar Development Authority, markets and mosques.

The gates have mutually been designed by Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar and Technical education and Vocational Training Authority.