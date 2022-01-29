WSSP directed to enhance sanitation staff from Ring Road to Kohat Road

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The team of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir here on Saturday visited various areas of the city and inspected cleanliness condition and smooth flow of sanitation water. These areas included walled city, G.T Road, Faqir Abad, Gulbhar, City Circular Road, Karkhano Market and other urban areas.

The CEO expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness situation and directed WSSP staff to increase deployment of janitors and sanitation staff from Ring Road to Kohat Road Bridge, so that construction work initiated by Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) could not be affected.

He was informed that the Company has already deployed its officials across the city in three shifts while more staff would be deputed soon.

Dr Hassan Nasir directed the field staff to work with dedication and come up to the expectations of the citizens. He said no leniency would be tolerated in performance of duties while the policy of reward and punishment was being followed to encourage honest and dutiful staffers.