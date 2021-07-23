UrduPoint.com
WSSP Disposes 10640 Tons Animals Waste In Three Days

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:50 PM

WSSP disposes 10640 tons animals waste in three days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has disposed 10640 tons offal during the three days Eid ul Azha sanitation operation that concluded here on Friday.

The operation was inaugurated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash on Wednesday.

MNA Arbab Sher Ali, SACM Kamran Bangash, Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Gul Bano, Chief Executive WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir and General Manager (Ops) Riaz Ahmad Khan monitored the operation.

According to data collected from the four zonal offices, WSSP disposed 4,444 tons on the first day, 4,292 tons on second while 1904 tons on the third day of Eid ul Azha.

The company deployed 566 vehicles of which 310 were WSSP's own while 253 are private.

Of 6202 staff, 1189 were sanitary workers, 660 Katta Qulis, 341 drivers, 293 helpers, 63 municipal inspectors and 55 supervisors.

The waste would be fumigated and powder lime will be used before covering it with soil at Shamshato dumping site.

Ulema, teachers, elders and people from all walks of life are being engaged to make the sanitation operation a success while biodegradable shopping bags were distributed among the people for packing of offal and placing at the designated points.

The company set up 427 Primary collection points and 16 transfer stations throughout the city. Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir lauded the efforts of his team and also thanked people for their cooperation.

