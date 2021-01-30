UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSP Disposes 1473 Tons Waste During Five Days

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 08:40 PM

WSSP disposes 1473 tons waste during five days

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has disposed 1473 tons waste during five days of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government 10-day sanitation campaign that would continue till February 3

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has disposed 1473 tons waste during five days of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government 10-day sanitation campaign that would continue till February 3.

Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir urged Peshawarites to cooperate with sanitation staff and make the city clean.

The company has cleared 143 plots that were turned into dumping ground by people in different parts of the city during campaign that is underway in four zones. Private vehicles have also been hired to achieve the targets of campaign.

To engage the community for success of campaign, WSSP's Information Management Department was carrying out meetings with people from all walks of life.

Banners inscribed with slogans are being displayed to highlight importance of clean environment.

Former local government representatives, teachers, Ulema, lawyers and lawmakers are also being engaged in the campaign while sanitary staff has been working in two shifts of morning and evening. The company has collected and disposed 342.1 ton on the first day of the campaign, 289 tons on the second, 495.8 on the fourth day while 86 tons on the fifth day of the campaign.

The sanitation company was focusing plots and private properties that has been turned into dumping grounds.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Lawyers Company Vehicles Nasir February All From Government

Recent Stories

Drug dealer arrested in Attock

4 minutes ago

AVLS arrested three vehicle lifters

4 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs 500 per tola 30 Jan 202 ..

4 minutes ago

FBR surpasses tax collection target, collects Rs 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Analysis: UAE citizenship law amendments reflect f ..

2 hours ago

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.