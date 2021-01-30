WSSP disposes 1473 tons waste during five days

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has disposed 1473 tons waste during five days of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government 10-day sanitation campaign that would continue till February 3

Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir urged Peshawarites to cooperate with sanitation staff and make the city clean.

The company has cleared 143 plots that were turned into dumping ground by people in different parts of the city during campaign that is underway in four zones. Private vehicles have also been hired to achieve the targets of campaign.

To engage the community for success of campaign, WSSP's Information Management Department was carrying out meetings with people from all walks of life.

Banners inscribed with slogans are being displayed to highlight importance of clean environment.

Former local government representatives, teachers, Ulema, lawyers and lawmakers are also being engaged in the campaign while sanitary staff has been working in two shifts of morning and evening. The company has collected and disposed 342.1 ton on the first day of the campaign, 289 tons on the second, 495.8 on the fourth day while 86 tons on the fifth day of the campaign.

The sanitation company was focusing plots and private properties that has been turned into dumping grounds.