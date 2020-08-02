WSSP disposes of 2948 tons waste on second day of Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has disposed of 2948 ton waste of sacrificial animals on second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to WSSP, 2775 workers with 535 vehicles have been deputed on various duties in four zones of municipal administration.

652 ton waste was removed from Zone A, 918 ton from Zone B, 871 ton from Zone C and 605 ton waste was removed from Zone D.

The operation was supervised by Chief Executive Officer WSSP, Syed Zafar Ali Shah and General Manager Operation, Riaz Ahmad.