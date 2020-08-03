WSSP disposes off 10500 tons waste during Eid-ul-Adha cleanliness operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Monday disposed off over 10,500 tons of offal and waste during the three-day long special cleanliness Eidul Adha operation.

The sanitation company would conclude the cleanliness operation Monday night. The company has disposed off 3422.6 tons on first day of the Eid, 4121.2 tons on second day while 3000 tons till noon of the third day of Eid while the operation was still underway.

The sanitation utility has received over 300 complaints regarding drain blockage, water supply and sanitation and all of them were addressed. The company has started washing of all collection points,transfer stations and would be covered with lime.

Prior to the operation leaves of whole staff were cancelled. As many as 2775 sanitation workers had participated in the operation under the supervision of management staff.

As many as 568 sanitary workers in Zone A, 1160 in Zone B, 653 in Zone C and 394 in Zone D have participated in the operation.

Out of 2775 staff, 2088 sweepers and drain cleaners, 243 helpers, 322 drivers, 67 supervisors and 55 municipal inspectors were on duty.

Besides, 535 vehicles, of which 216 private vehicles have been hired to collect offal from the city.

Of company's own fleet, there were 20 rickshaws, 140 Suzuki, 20 mini dumpers, 27 bike loaders, seven small tractors, 27 heavy tractors, 44 compactors, 11 shovels, four trucks, 26 multi-load arm-rolls.

While, 24 shovels, eight excavators, 30 trucks (100 cubic feet), 58 large trucks (300 cubic feet), and 96 dumpers (800 cubic feet) have been hired.

The cleanliness operation was divided in two parts - Primary and secondary collection.

Under the primary collection phase, 214 small vehicles were assigned to collect offal from streets and roads and transfer it to transfer stations. While, 105 vehicles of WSSP while 216 private vehicles would transport it to Shamshatu landfill site.

WSSP had already made special arrangements for dumping of waste at the site by digging a deep trench. The offal were first sprayed and then covered with lime and soil. Arrangements have also been made to fumigate all the designated points inside the city.

Apart from cleanliness operation, the company also provided routine services like water supply and sanitation.

WSSP would also cooperate with Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in collection and disposal operation of offal.

A special awareness drive was being launched before the Eid,engaging people from all walks of life.Sermons were delivered from mosques,urging masses to dump animal waste at the designated places instead of throwing them at drains and streets.

Corner meetings were held with ulema, youth volunteers, teachers, workers of all political parties and local elders throughout the city. The company has distributed thousands of biodegradable plastic bags for packing of animal waste among the masses.

The sanitation utility has displayed banners throughout the city to sensitize masses to implement precautionary measures against Covid-19 and Congo virus.

Awareness teams of WSSP in collaboration with district administration organized special gatherings with contractors of cattle markets in the city for implementation of precautionary measures against Covid-19.