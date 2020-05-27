UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSP Disposes Off 1538 Ton Solid Waste In Eid Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

WSSP disposes off 1538 ton solid waste in Eid days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has disposed off over 1538 ton of solid waste during Eid days in Peshawar.

Chief Executive Officer, WSSP, Syed Zafar Ali Shah told media that 421 ton waste on first day, 477 ton on second day and 640 ton on third day of Eidul Fitr were lifted and disposed off at specified places.

The solid waste of qurantine centres and houses of COVID-19 affected patients were also lifted and disposed of accordingly during Eid days.

Fumigation spray again coronavirus in populated areas were also performed.

The WSSP staff also distributed awareness pamphlets among masses in bazaars and streets against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lockdown changed habits, preferences of consumers ..

46 minutes ago

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 692 COVID-19 cases, 640 recoveries

2 hours ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

2 hours ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to d ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.