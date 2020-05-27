WSSP disposes off 1538 ton solid waste in Eid days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has disposed off over 1538 ton of solid waste during Eid days in Peshawar.

Chief Executive Officer, WSSP, Syed Zafar Ali Shah told media that 421 ton waste on first day, 477 ton on second day and 640 ton on third day of Eidul Fitr were lifted and disposed off at specified places.

The solid waste of qurantine centres and houses of COVID-19 affected patients were also lifted and disposed of accordingly during Eid days.

Fumigation spray again coronavirus in populated areas were also performed.

The WSSP staff also distributed awareness pamphlets among masses in bazaars and streets against coronavirus.