WSSP, District Administration Join Hands To Drain Rainy Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM

WSSP, district administration join hands to drain rainy water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) After the recent rains in Peshawar, the district administration, along with water supply and sanitation project (WSSP) and other institutions, is actively working to remove the water.

According to the district administration, after the recent rains, the administration has become active, and administrative officers are personally overseeing the water drainage operations.

WSSP, the Cantonment board, the Capital Metropolitan Government, Rescue 1122, and TMAs staff are present on the streets and in markets, continuing efforts to drain the water.

Revenue field staff are also active in their respective areas.

Continuous monitoring of the water flow in rivers has been ordered. According to the administration, Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Captain (r) Sanaaullah Khan, is personally on the ground, supervising the situation. Administrative officers have also reached their respective areas. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing to ensure timely drainage of rainwater and to provide relief to the public.

