WSSP Employees End Protest

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 12:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The employees of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) on Monday end their protest after surety given by the government to release their salaries within two days.

The WSSP employees had announced the closure of all tube wells in the city due to non-payment of salaries.

A meeting was held with the employees of WSSP with the government and ended their protest after successful negotiations.

They started flowing water in tube wells and warned if their salaries were not released they would call again for protest.

