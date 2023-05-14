WSSP employees to close tube wells due to non payment of salaries

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The employees of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) on Sunday announced the closure of all tube wells in the city due to non payment of salaries.

The All Municipal Workers Union would hold an emergency meeting of employees scheduled for Monday morning at 10am in this regard.

The Municipal employees are furious over the non-payment of salaries and have decided to take the first phase of protest by closing of the tube wells.

If their demands for salaries and other issues are not met, it has been decided to extend the protest.

When contacted, the spokesman of WSSP said that the company cannot pay salaries due to lack of funds.