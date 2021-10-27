UrduPoint.com

WSSP Expands Sanitation, Water Supply Services To Semi-urban, Rural Areas

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday launched municipal services in Sarband union council here under which the company would initially clean all garbage dumps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday launched municipal services in Sarband union council here under which the company would initially clean all garbage dumps.

During the launching ceremony held here, a committee comprising WSSP officials and local elders was formed to identify points for placement of waste containers.

Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir while inaugurating the launching ceremony urged masses to play their role in keeping front of their houses and streets clean, adding that cleanliness cannot be possible without public cooperation.

He said the provincial government had approved expansion of WSSP services to 23 more union councils in provincial capital adding that WSSP was already providing sanitation and water supply services to 43 urban union councils but now it would also operate in semi-urban and rural areas of Peshawar.

Zonal Manager WSSP Engr Turab Shah, while highlighting different aspects of services, said that cleanliness was collective responsibility and if locals want to see their streets clean, they should act responsibly and dump litter at designated points.

He said that timing as to how and when people should take waste out of their houses, points and operations plan would be shared with locals.

MNA Nasir Musazai, MPA Engineer Fahim Ahmad and a large number of locals were present on the occasion.

Lauding the drive, MNA Nasir cleanliness was a collective responsibility and hoped citizens would help WSSP in keeping the areas clean.

Manager Citizen Liaison Cell Muhammad Ismail said awareness drive would also be launched to sensitize masses about waste picking timings and their responsibilities in keeping their localities clean.

