WSSP finalizes a comprehensive Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has devised a three-day cleanliness plan for Eid ul Azha to keep the provincial capital neat and clean.

The sanitation company cancelled leaves of all staff and deputed 2775 sanitation workers to dispose waste of sacrificial animals.

The company has also cancelled leaves of the management staff as well, who will remain on duty to supervise cleanliness operation in Peshawar city.

As many as 568 sanitary workers will work in Zone A, 1160 in Zone B, 653 in Zone C and 394 in Zone D.

As per the plan, out of 2775 staff, 2088 sweepers and drain cleaners, 243 helpers, 322 drivers, 67 supervisors and 55 municipal inspectors would remain on duty.

Besides, 535 vehicles, of which 216 private vehicles have been hired, would collect offal from nook and corner of the city.

Of company's own fleet, there are 20 rickshaws, 140 Suzuki, 20 mini dumpers, 27 bike loaders, seven small tractors, 27 heavy tractors, 44 compactors, 11 shovels, four trucks, 26 multi-load arm-rolls.

While, 24 shovels, eight excavators, 30 trucks (100 cubic feet), 58 large trucks (300 cubic feet), and 96 dumpers (800 cubic feet) have been hired.

The cleanliness operation has been divided in two parts - Primary and secondary collection.

Under the primary collection phase, 214 small vehicles would collect offal from streets and roads and transfer it to transfer stations. From there, 105 vehicles of WSSP while 216 private vehicles would transport it to Shamshatu landfill site.

WSSP has already made special arrangements for dumping of waste at the site by digging a deep trench. The offal will, first, be sprayed and then covered with lime and soil.

Arrangements have also been made to fumigate and used lime at designated points inside the city.

The company will continue to provide routine services like water supply and sanitation.

WSSP will also cooperate with Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in collection and disposal operation of offal. The company has estimated to dispose 14000 tons of waste this Eid. WSSP had collected 12774 tons of waste last year's Eidul Azha while deputed 2538 sanitary workers.

The company has launched a special awareness drive, engaging people from all walks of life. Sermons were delivered from mosques, urging masses to dump animal waste at the designated places instead of throwing them at drains and streets.

Corner meetings were held with ulema, youth volunteers, teachers, workers of all political parties and local elders throughout the city. The company has distributed thousands of biodegradable plastic bags for packing of animal waste among the masses.

The sanitation utility has displayed banners throughout the city to sensitise masses to implement precautionary measures against Covid-19 and Congo virus.

Awareness teams of WSSP in collaboration with district administration organized special gatherings with contractors of cattle markets in the city for implementation of precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Masses can lodge a complaint WSSP's complaint cell for timely disposal of waste from their locality by calling either on 1334 or WhatsApp their complaint on 0919219622.

"We have devised a comprehensive plan to keep the city clean," said Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah. He urged the masses to dump the waste at designed places by packing it in biodegradable shopping bags.