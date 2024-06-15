WSSP Finalizes Eid Ul Azha Cleanliness Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Saturday finalized its Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation plan and employees' holidays have been canceled.
A total of 2,559 personnel will participate in the sanitation operation, utilizing 679 small and large vehicles to collect waste through out the city.
To facilitate waste collection, 23 collection points have been established where waste will be transported to dumping sites.
A dedicated dumping site has been prepared for the disposal of collected waste, which will be covered with soil after spraying to manage odors.
Both the city and dumping sites will undergo thorough spraying operations.
Monitoring teams have been established in all five zones to oversee the operation.
